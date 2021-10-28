October 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 28.

EVENTS

1953 – The first river-run plant is put into service in Zailiyskiy Alatau.

1992 – Internal troops of Kazakhstan are established.

1998 - By a decision of UNESCO, Kazakhstani violinist Aiman Mussakhajayeva is awarded the honorary title of the Artist of Peace.

2011 – The National Bank puts into circulation a silver coin of the Gold of the Nomads series.

2013 – Shymkent for the first time ever produced homeborn X-ray unit.

2013 – Kazakhstani alpinist Andrei Gundarev ascents to «Carstensz Pyramid» with an elevation of 4,884 m, the highest mountain in Indonesia.

2015 – Almaty unveils a monument to well-known Kazakhstani writers and translator Gerold Belger.

2016 – Trading House of Kazakhstan opens for the first time ever in China.

2020 – A presentation of a book themed Abai and Kazakhstan in XXI century takes place at the national scientific conference Heritage of Abai.