Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

October 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 October 2021, 07:00
October 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 28.

EVENTS

1953 – The first river-run plant is put into service in Zailiyskiy Alatau.

1992 – Internal troops of Kazakhstan are established.

1998 - By a decision of UNESCO, Kazakhstani violinist Aiman Mussakhajayeva is awarded the honorary title of the Artist of Peace.

2011 – The National Bank puts into circulation a silver coin of the Gold of the Nomads series.

2013 – Shymkent for the first time ever produced homeborn X-ray unit.

2013 – Kazakhstani alpinist Andrei Gundarev ascents to «Carstensz Pyramid» with an elevation of 4,884 m, the highest mountain in Indonesia.

2015 – Almaty unveils a monument to well-known Kazakhstani writers and translator Gerold Belger.

2016 – Trading House of Kazakhstan opens for the first time ever in China.

2020 – A presentation of a book themed Abai and Kazakhstan in XXI century takes place at the national scientific conference Heritage of Abai.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev