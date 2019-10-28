October 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 28.

In 1998, by a decision of UNESCO, Kazakhstani violinist Aiman Mussakhajayeva is awarded the honorary title of the Artist of Peace.

In 2005, the House of Writers held a presentation of the first edition of magazine ‘Voice' initiated by the Kazakhs from China and Mongolia.

In 2014, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev receives the Global Islamic Finance Awards in Dubai. The prize is presented for significant achievements in development of Islamic banking and financing at regional and global levels.

In 2015, Almaty unveiled a monument to renowned Kazakh-born writer and translator Gerold Belger. The author of the monument is Amangeldy Baigatorov. The monument was placed at Kensai-2 Cemetery.

In 2016, the first Kazakh Shopping Centre is opened in China. It was established in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone in the territory of Linghai Corporation’s Food Centre.