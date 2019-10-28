Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    October 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    28 October 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 28.

    In 1998, by a decision of UNESCO, Kazakhstani violinist Aiman Mussakhajayeva is awarded the honorary title of the Artist of Peace.

    In 2005, the House of Writers held a presentation of the first edition of magazine ‘Voice' initiated by the Kazakhs from China and Mongolia.

    In 2014, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev receives the Global Islamic Finance Awards in Dubai. The prize is presented for significant achievements in development of Islamic banking and financing at regional and global levels.

    In 2015, Almaty unveiled a monument to renowned Kazakh-born writer and translator Gerold Belger. The author of the monument is Amangeldy Baigatorov. The monument was placed at Kensai-2 Cemetery.

    In 2016, the first Kazakh Shopping Centre is opened in China. It was established in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone in the territory of Linghai Corporation’s Food Centre.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Interesting facts and stories
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region