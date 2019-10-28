Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

October 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
28 October 2019, 07:00
October 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 28.

In 1998, by a decision of UNESCO, Kazakhstani violinist Aiman Mussakhajayeva is awarded the honorary title of the Artist of Peace.

In 2005, the House of Writers held a presentation of the first edition of magazine ‘Voice' initiated by the Kazakhs from China and Mongolia.

In 2014, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev receives the Global Islamic Finance Awards in Dubai. The prize is presented for significant achievements in development of Islamic banking and financing at regional and global levels.

In 2015, Almaty unveiled a monument to renowned Kazakh-born writer and translator Gerold Belger. The author of the monument is Amangeldy Baigatorov. The monument was placed at Kensai-2 Cemetery.

In 2016, the first Kazakh Shopping Centre is opened in China. It was established in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone in the territory of Linghai Corporation’s Food Centre.

History of Kazakhstan    Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev