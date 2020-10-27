October 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of October.

NAMES

Chairman of the Judicial Chamber on Criminal Cases of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan Abdrashit ZHUKENOV was born in 1959 in Taldykorgan region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Prior to taking up his recent post in July 2019, he served as the judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Chairman of the Kyzylorda region courtwas born in 1961 in Atyrau region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. He spent most part of his professional career working at courts. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2017.

Director of the Lermontov State Academic Russian Drama Theaterwas born in 1962 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Almaty Theater and Arts Institute and the International Business Academy. He took up his recent post in February 1999.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VI convocation and member of the Committee for Economic Reforms and Regional Developmentwas born in 1965 in North Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute and the Eurasian Institute of Humanities. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in March 2016.

Director of Qazsport TV Channelwas born in 1987. Prior to taking up his recent post in June 2020, he worked as the Director of the Marketing and PR Department of the Kazakhstan Football Federation.