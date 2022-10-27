October 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

27 October 2022, 07:00

27 October 2022, 07:00

October 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 27.

EVENTS

1953 – The railway line Moiynty-Shu with a total length of 438 km connecting the Karaganda coal basin and northern regions with South Kazakhstan region and Central Asian nations is commissioned.

1999 – Kazphosphate is founded with its headquarters in the city of Almaty.

2007 – The Abai State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet hosts the first Altyn Zhurek Awards.

2010 – The Altynsarin National Academy of Education issues the six volumes of the Anthology of World Reflections on Pedagogy in the Kazakh language, consisting of the internationally recognized pedagogical works from ancient times to modern times in Kazakh.

2010 – The National Accreditation Center of Kazakhstan becomes the signatory of ILAC (International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation) Mutual Recognition Arrangements.

2015 – Kazakh astronaut Aidyn Aimbetov is named the official Ambassador of the EXPO 2017 International Exhibition.

2017 – The decree on the transition of the Kazakh alphabet into Latin graphics is signed by then President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2018 – The film Amre wins the Silver Screen Award at the Hollywood Film Festival held in Los Angeles.