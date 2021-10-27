October 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 27.

EVENTS

1953 – The railway line Moiynty-Shu stretching over 438 km is put into service. Its construction started in 1947. It is expected to bridge the Karaganda coal basin and northern regions with South Kazakhstan and Central Asian states.

1999 – Kazphosphate LLP is founded with its headquarters in the city of Almaty. It is the unique company in the territory of Kazakhstan boasting a full line ranging from mining to delivery of phosphates.

2005 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev awards Tatar President Mintimer Shaimiev the State Peace and Progress Prize of the First President of Kazakhstan.

2007 – The 1st Altyn Zhurek Awarding Ceremony takes place at the Abai State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet.

2010 – The Altynssarin National Academy of Education publishes the six volumes of the Anthology of World Reflections on Pedagogy in Kazakh.

2010 – The National Accreditation Center of Kazakhstan becomes the signatory of the ILAC Mutual Recognition Arrangement (ILAC MRA).

2011 – A monument to a well-known writer, playwright and one of the founders of the Kazakh literature, Zhussupbek Aimautov (1889-1930), unveils in his native village of Bayanaul.

2015 – Kazakhstani astronaut Aidyn Aimbetov becomes an official Ambassador of the EXPO 2017 International Exhibition.

2018 – Amre feature film of Kazakhstan wins the Silver Screen Award at the Hollywood Film Festival in Los Angeles.