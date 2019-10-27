Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 October 2019, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 27.

1953 – Moyinty-Shu railroad line (438km) is put into commission. Its construction began in 1947. The new line enabled to ensure the shortest transport communication between Karaganda Coal Basin and northern regions with South Kazakhstan and Central Asian republics.

2005 –Nursultan Nazarbayev awards the Peace and Progress State Prize of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to President of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev. During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev highly appreciated the contribution President Shaimiev made to the development of friendship between the fraternal nations of Kazakhstan and Tatarstan, strengthening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation as well as maintaining peace and stability in Tatarstan.

2010 – The Altynsarin National Academy of Education publishes 6 chapters of the Anthologies of World Pedagogical Thought. The Anthology contains popular works in Kazakh from ancient times till the present days.

2010 – The National Accreditation Center is announced the signatory of ILAC MRA – International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation.

2017 –Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the Decree «On Transition of the Kazakh Alphabet from the Cyrillic to the Latin-Based Script».


                    




                    
            
		                    


