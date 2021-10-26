October 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of October.

NAMES

(1904-1989) is the state and public figure.

Born in Turkestan region is the graduate of the Higher Party School at the Central Committee of the All-Union Communist Party of the Bolsheviks.

A number of schools and streets and village in South Kazakhstan are named after Ondassynov.

















(1954) is the Kazakh state figure, diplomat.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University, Kazakh Chemistry and Technology Institute, Abai Almaty State University.

In 2012-2017 served as Kazakh Ambassador to Belarus, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the CIS Charter Bodies concurrently.









(1961) is the director of RAKURS economic analysis center.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, holder of research degree of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Has been acting since 2008.













(1964) is the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee.

Born in Zhambyl is the graduate of the Zhdanov Leningrad State University.

Has been appointed to the post in June 2017.









(1964) is the chair of court #2 of Almaty district, Nur-Sultan city, member of the personnel reserve commission of the Supreme Court Council.

Graduated form the Rudenko Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

Has been serving since 2021.