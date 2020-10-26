Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 26. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 October 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of October.

Statesman and public figure Nurtas ONDASSYNOV was born in 1904 in Turkistan district of South Kazakhstan region and passed away in 1989. He held many notable political posts in the times of the Kazakh SSR. He penned Arabic-Kazakh, Persian-Kazakh definition dictionaries. Several streets and schools are named after Nurtas Ondassynov in South Kazakhstan region.

Kazakhstan’s statesman and diplomat Yergali BULEGENOV was born in 1954 in South Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Lumumba People’s Friendship University, the Kazakh Chemistry and Technology Institute, and the Abai Almaty State University. As part of his diplomatic career Bulegenov served in Ukraine, Spain, and Belarus. He also was Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the World Tourism Organization (WTO).

Director at the RAKURS economic analysis center Oraz ZHANDOSSOV was born in 1961 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University and completed the Lomonosov Moscow State University postgraduate training courses. Throughout his professional career Mr. Zhandossov worked at the National Agency for foreign investment under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, First Deputy Prime Minister, Assistant to the President and more. He took up his recent post in October 2008.

Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee Yedil MAMYTBEKOV was born in 1964 in Zhambyl city. He is a graduate of the Zhdanov Leningrad State University. Prior to joining the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in June 2017 he was the deputy chairman of the Nur Otan Party of Astana city.

Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aidyn ASHUYEV was born in 1976 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy. He held many posts at the Statistics Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a number of ministries and national holdings. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2020.
