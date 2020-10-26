October 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 26th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 26.

EVENTS

1964 – The Medical Institute which is alter turned into the Medical Academy is established in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan). On January 6, 2009 the Kazakh Medical Academy is transformed into the Medical University Astana JSC and becomes a part of National Medical Holding JSC.

1999 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the session of the Interstate Council of the Customs Union member states in Moscow. The participants sign the Moscow Declaration on the Treaty of Customs Union and the Single Economic Space.

2010 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev pays an official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium. As a result of the visit two nations decided to set up the Kazakhstan-Belgium Business Council.

2010 – An alley of 28 eminent athletes of South Kazakhstan region is unveiled next to the Kazhimukan Stadium in Shymkent.

2011 - Paintings of contemporary Kazakhstani artists are showcased at the exhibition in Kuala Lumpur. The exhibition is organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Malaysia. The artists depict history and culture, traditions and values symbolizing the spirit of the steppes in more than 100 paintings.

2015 - The Archives of Italy provides Kazakhstan with an electronic version of the Codex Cumanicus, a well-known and unique written artifact of the Kipchak language created in 1303.

2017 - The International jury of the XX International Film Festival Religion Today names Oralman (Returnee) by Kazakhstani director Sabit Kurmanbekov the best feature film.

2018 – The national park Tarbagatai is opened in Urdzharskiy district of East Kazakhstan region. Its main goal is to preserve the biological and landscape diversity.

2019 – Kazakhstani weightlifter Raushan Meshitkhanova wins gold in Women’s 81kg category at the 49th Challenge 210 in Switzerland.



