    October 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    26 October 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 26th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 26.

    EVENTS

    2010 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pays an official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium. The sides decided to create the Kazakhstan-Belgium Business Council.

    2011 - Paintings of contemporary Kazakhstani artists are showcased at the exhibition in Kuala Lumpur. The exhibition was organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Malaysia. The artists depicted history and culture, traditions and values symbolizing the spirit of the steppes in more than 100 paintings.

    2015 - The Archives of Italy provides Kazakhstan with an electronic version of the Codex Cumanicus, a well-known written artifact of the Kipchak language created in 1303.

    2017 - The International jury of the XX International Film Festival Religion Today names Oralman (Returnee) by Kazakhstani director Sabit Kurmanbekov the best feature film.

    History of Kazakhstan
