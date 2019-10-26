Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

October 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
26 October 2019, 07:00
October 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 26th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 26.

EVENTS

2010 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pays an official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium. The sides decided to create the Kazakhstan-Belgium Business Council.

2011 - Paintings of contemporary Kazakhstani artists are showcased at the exhibition in Kuala Lumpur. The exhibition was organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Malaysia. The artists depicted history and culture, traditions and values symbolizing the spirit of the steppes in more than 100 paintings.

2015 - The Archives of Italy provides Kazakhstan with an electronic version of the Codex Cumanicus, a well-known written artifact of the Kipchak language created in 1303.

2017 - The International jury of the XX International Film Festival Religion Today names Oralman (Returnee) by Kazakhstani director Sabit Kurmanbekov the best feature film.

History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev