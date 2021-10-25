Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 25. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 October 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of October.

NAMES

photo

Takhaui Akhtanov (1923-1994) – people’s writer of Kazakhstan, Great Patriotic War veteran.

He was born in Aktobe region. In 1956 the novel Kakharly kunder (Heroic days) by Akhtanov about the braveness and heroism of Kazakh soldiers in the Great Patriotic War which was translated into Russian, German, and other languages was released.

He authored several books. A number of his dramatic works were displayed on the stage of the Auezov Kazakh Academic Theatre of Drama. He also translated the works of Alexander Pushkin, Aleksey Tolstoy, Semyon Babayevsky, Ivan Turgenev, and Maxim Gorky.

photo

Aliya Moldagulova (1925-1944) – sniper, Hero of the Soviet Union (1944, posthumously).

She was born in the village of Bulak, Khobdinsk district, Aktobe region.

In July 1943 Aliya was sent as a sniper to the 54th Rifle Brigade of the 22nd Army of the 2nd Baltic Front.

photo

Serik Konakbayev (1959) – Kazakh boxer, political figure, silver medalist of the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games, silver medalist of the 1982 World Boxing Championship, winner of the 1979 and 1981 World Boxing Cup, two-time champion of the European Boxing Championship (1979, 1981).

Born in Pavlodar city, he graduated from the Dzhambul Hydrotechnical Construction Institute, Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Between 2014 and 2018 he was Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, 4th convocation, member of the Committee on issues of ecology and environmental management, Vice President of the Boxing Federation of Kazakhstan, AIBA Vice President, President of the Asian Boxing Confederation.

photo

Kanat Tokabayev (1978) – deputy editor-in-chief of Kazinform international news agency.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Prior to taking up his current post in 2020 he worked as an Advisor to the General Director of Kazinform International News Agency.

photo

Almas Aidarov (1983) – Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated form the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, got his master’s degree from the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

He was appointed to his recent post in February 2020.


