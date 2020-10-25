October 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of October.

NAMES

People’s writer of Kazakhstan, participant of WWII Takhawi AKHTANOV was born in 1923 in Aktobe region and passed away in 1994. His novel Kakharly kunder dedicated to the courage and heroism of Kazakh soldiers in WWII was published in 1956. Later on, it was translated into Russian, German, and other languages. Akhtanov translated the works of the great Russian writers Alexander Pushkin, Ivan Turgenev, Maxim Gorky into the Kazakh language.

Sniper, Hero of the Soviet Union (posthumously awarded in 1944) Aliya MOLDAGULOVA was born in Aktobe region in 1925 and perished in 1944. Aliya was a little girl when she lost both of her parents. She grew up in her uncle’s family. The family moved to Moscow in 1930s. At the age of 14 Aliya ended up at an orphanage which later was moved to Leningrad. In May 1943, Aliya joined the first Central Women's Sniper Training School established. She heroically died of wounds sustained in a battle on January 14, 1944.

Kazakh boxer, politician, silver medalist of the 1980Summer Olympics, silver medalist of the 1982 World Championship, two-time World Cup winner (1979, 1981), two-time European champion (1979, 1981) Serik KONAKBAYEV was born in 1959 in Pavlodar. He is a graduate of the Dzhambul hydro-engineering institute and the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University. After his remarkable sports career, Mr. Konakbayev was a deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. He served as the President of the Asian Boxing Confederation in 2014-2018.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almas AIDAROV was born in 1983 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Throughout his professional career, Mr. Aidarov worked in transport and logistics sector as well as held posts in the Presidential Administration and Kaznex Invest Agency. He also was as the deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region prior to taking up his recent post in February 2020.

