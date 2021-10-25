Go to the main site
    October 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    25 October 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 25th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 25.

    DATES

    The International Day of School Libraries is marked annually on the fourth Monday of October. The day was first marked in 1999 at the initiative of UNESCO. The day has been celebrated officially worldwide since 2005.

    EVENTS

    1894 – The opening of the first railway line after the completion of the narrow-gauge line Pokrovskaya Sloboda – Uralsk takes place in Kazakhstan.

    1972 – The I. Zhansugurov Taldykorgan Pedagogical Institute is established.

    1990 – The Declaration on State Sovereignty of the Kazakh SSR is adopted by the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR.

    1996 – Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler Yuri Melnichenko brings the first Olympic medal to the national team of independent Kazakhstan in Atlanta, US.

    2000 – The Presidential Cultural center is opened in Astana city.

    2010 – While on an official visit to Belgium then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the monument to the victims of nuclear tests, environmental man-made catastrophes at the territory of the Royal Egmont Palace.

    2018 – All 197 member States of the WHO adopt the Astana Declaration on Primary Health Care.

    2018 – The Agreement between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on demarcation of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz State border is ratified.

    2019 – Kazakhstani athlete Olga Rypakova wins gold at the World Military Games in Wuhan, China, leaping a distance of 14.19 meters in triple jump.

    2019 – The joint project of the British Civil Aviation Agency and Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan to transition to the British regulation model is launched.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

