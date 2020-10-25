October 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 25th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 25.

DATES

Day of Social Protection System Workers in Kazakhstan

This day is marked on the last Sunday of October and is considered as a professional holiday in Kazakhstan. It was officially instituted in 2011.

EVENTS

1972 - The Taldykorgan Pedagogic Institute (now the Zhansugurov Zhetysu University) is created. It is named after prominent Kazakh poet and writer Iliyas Zhansugurov.

1990 - The Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR adopts the Declaration «On State Sovereignty of the Kazakh SSR» proclaiming the establishment of democratic, socially oriented and legal state – the independent Kazakhstan.

1996 - Greco-Roman wrestler Yuriy Melnichenko becomes Kazakhstan's first Olympic gold medalist in at the Atlanta Summer Olympic Games in 1996. In the Olympic final the Kazakhstani athlete defeats American Dennis Hall with a score of 4-1.

2000 - The Presidential Cultural Center opens its doors to bolster the cultural and spiritual image of the new capital of Astana.

2010 - During an official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the Monument to the Victims of Nuclear Tests, Environmental and Man-Made Disasters at the Egmond Palace. The monument has inscriptions of the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan «On the Closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site» of 1991, and the UN General Assembly Resolution declaring August 29 the International Day Against Nuclear Tests.

2011 - At the beginning of the archeological excavations in the area of the central market in Taraz, the archeologists find seven copper coins dating back to the era of the Turgesh Khaganate, the capital of which was the ancient city of Talas (Taraz). The coins date back to 8th-10th centuries.

2013 - A monument to Tole Bi is unveiled in the city of Taraz. Tole Bi Alibekuly (1663-1756) is a great Kazakh political and public figure. He is one of the co-authors of «Zhety Zhargy» set of laws of Tauke Khan.

2018 - All 197 member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) unanimously adopt the Astana Declaration on Primary Health Care. The document, signed as part of the Global Conference on First Aid, contains 10 sections and defines the role of states and society in strengthening and protecting the health and well-being of the world's population.

2018 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan ratify the Treaty on the demarcation of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border.

2019 - Kazakhstani track-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova hauls gold in triple jump at the World Army Games in Wuhan, China.