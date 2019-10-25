October 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 25th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 25.

EVENTS

1990 -The Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR adopts the Declaration «On State Sovereignty of the Kazakh SSR». It was a landmark event in the development of Kazakhstan.

1996 - Wrestler Yuriy Melnichenko becomes Kazakhstan's first Olympic gold medalist after the country gained independence. Competing in the Greco-Roman wrestling bantamweight finals at the Atlanta 1996 Summer Olympic Games, the Kazakhstani athlete defeats American Dennis Hall with a score of 4-1.

2000 - The Presidential Cultural Center opens its doors to enhance the cultural and spiritual image of the new capital of Astana.

2010 - During an official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the Monument to the Victims of Nuclear Tests, Environmental and Man-Made Disasters at the Egmond Palace. On the monument, there are inscriptions of the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan «On the Closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site» of 1991, and the UN General Assembly Resolution declaring August 29 the International Day Against Nuclear Tests.

2011 - At the beginning of the archeological excavations at the area of the central market in Taraz, the archeologists find seven copper coins of the era of the Turgesh Khaganate, the capital of which was the ancient city of Talas (Taraz). The coins date back to 8th-10th centuries. Besides, fragments of ceramic items were found as well.

2013 - A Monument to Töle Biy unveiled in Taraz. Töle Biy Alibekuly (1663-1756) was a great Kazakh political and public figure. He was one of the co-authors of «Zhety Zhargy» set of laws of Tauke Khan.

2018 - All 197 member states of the World Health Organization unanimously adopt the Astana Declaration on Primary Health Care. The document, signed as part of the Global Conference on First Aid, contains 10 sections and defines the role of states and society in strengthening and protecting the health and well-being of the world's population.

2018 - Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan ratify the Treaty on the demarcation of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border.