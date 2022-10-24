October 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of October.

NAMES

Kairbek USKENBAYEV (1964) is the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan. Born in 1964 in Tselinograd (now Astana) is a graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR, the Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University, and the Diplomatic Academy of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

He was appointed to the recent post in January 2022.

Yerzhan SADENOV (1968) is the Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1968 in East Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University and the Karaganda Higher School of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Has been serving since January 2022.

Saken ABZHANOV (1973) is the chief of staff at the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

Has been acting since March 2019.

Sanzhar ZHARKESHOV (1968) is the CEO at QazaqGaz National Company.

Born in 1986 in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Kazakh University of Economy, Finance and International Trade and the University of Texas at Austin.

Has been appointed to the recent post in March 2022.



