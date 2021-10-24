October 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of October.

NAMES

Tlektes Barpibayev (1960) – Chairman of the Court of Nur-Sultan city.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Economics and Law Academy.

He took up his recent post in March 2019.

Kairbek Uskenbayev (1964) – First Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tselinograd city, he graduated from the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs, Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University, Diplomatic Academy of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

In 2019 he served as Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2019.

Yerzhan Sadenov (1968) – Head of the Police Department of Nur-Sultan city.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the S. Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University, Karaganda Higher School of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

Between 2016 and 2019 he headed the internal affairs department of Akmola region.

He took up his current post in April 2019.

Saken Abzhanov (1973) – Head of Staff of the Kazakh President’s Affairs Administration.

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University in 1997 and 2018, Karaganda Economical University of the Kazakh Union of Consumer Societies, Korea Institute of Public Administration, and Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

In 2006 he was the head expert of the Security Council of the Kazakh President’s Administration. Until 2019 he was the sector head, deputy department head, head of the financial and economics department of the Kazakh President’s Affairs Administration.

He was appointed to his recent post in March 2019.

Azamat Amirgaliyev (1976) – Vice Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kazakh Institute of Jurisprudence and International relations, got his master’s degree in business administration from the British Business School.

Between 2017 and 2019 he was the Head of Staff of the Kazakh President’s Affairs Administration. From 2019 to 2020 he was the responsible secretary of the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in October 2020.

Sanzhar Zharkeshov (1986) – head of the field exploration and exploitation unit of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Kazakh University of Economics, Finance, and International Trade, Texas University.

Between 2018 and 2019 he was a management consultant, global expert in the oil industry at McKinsey and Company in London, the UK.

Prior to taking up his current post in May 2020 he served as Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology, and natural Resources of Kazakhstan.



