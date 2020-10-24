October 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of October.

NAMES

Chairman of the Court of Nur-Sultan citywas born in 1960 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Academy of Economy and Law. Prior to taking up the recent post in March 2019, he served as the Chairman of the Court in Astana city (now Nur-Sultan) from 2013 till 2019.

First Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstanwas born in 1964 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan). He is a graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR, the Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University, and the Diplomatic Academy of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He was appointed to the recent post in March 2019.

Chief of the Police Department of Nur-Sultan city Yerzhan SADENOV was born in 1968 in East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University and the Karaganda Higher School of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was designated to the recent post in April 2019.

Head of Exploration and Development at Naftogaz Ukrainewas born in 1986 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh University of Economy, Finance and International Trade and the University of Texas at Austin. He boasts a wealth of experience in oil and gas sector. Throughout his professional career he worked for many renowned companies, including Tengizchevroil, ExxonMobil, Merlin ERD Ltd, McKinsey & Company, Qazgeology and more. Prior to taking up the post at the Ukraine’s gas giant, Mr. Zharkeshov served as the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.