October 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 24th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 24.

EVENTS

1931 – The first issue of Zhumysshy newspaper in the Kazakh language is published.

2009 – The Ablai Khan exposition complex covering 288 sq m opens in the Burabay State National Park.

2011 – Kazakhstan is the first CIS country to introduce a juvenile justice system.

2019 – A new building of the Embassy of Belarus in Kazakhstan opens in Astana.

2020 – Two Kazakhstani feature films are awarded five prizes at the XXIX Kinoshock Open Film Festival.

2021 – Kazakh scientists unearth well-preserved burial mound of Kimaks khaganate.