October 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 24th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 24.

DATES

The United Nations Day is observed on October 24 and marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. The United Nations is an intergovernmental organisation whose primary role is to maintain world peace and security.

World Polio Day isan annual observance that recognizes global efforts to advance towards a polio-free world. The day was initiated by Rotary International.

World Development Information Day is celebrated annually on October 24. The day focuses on improving the dissemination of information and mobilizing public opinion, especially among young people.

Disarmament Week initiated by the First UN General Assembly Special Session on Disarmament in 1978 is held onOctober 24-30. The week devoted to fostering the objectives of disarmament.

Rocket Engineer Remembrance Day is an unofficial memorial day observed in Baikonur. It honors the victims of the Nedelin catastrophe that occurred on October 24, 1960.

EVENTS

2011 – Kazakhstan is the first CIS country to introduce a juvenile justice system.

2019 – The defense of the report on the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women by Kazakhstan takes place at the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in Geneva.

2019 – The new building the Embassy of Belarus is opened in Nur-Sultan city.

2020 – Two Kazakh films win five prizes at the 29th Kinoshok Open Film Festival.



