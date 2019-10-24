October 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 24th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 24.

EVENTS

2009 - Ablai Khan Exhibition Complex is unveiled at the Burabai State National Park. According to historical records, Ablai Khan received ambassadors of China, the Bukhara khanate, other countries, at that place. Besides, the battle against Dzungarian invaders, which is known in Kazakhstan as «Shangdy Zhoryq», took place there. The project was executed upon the respective instruction of the Head of State to preserve the historical heritage, popularize the Kazakh history, and the development of tourism.

2011 - Kazakhstan is the first of the CIS countries to begin implementing juvenile proceedings. The operation of Kazakhstan's juvenile courts was highly appreciated by experts from UNICEF and UNDP.

2014 - National Bank of Kazakhstan issues commemorative coins «Manul» (the Pallas's cat) of «The Red Book of Kazakhstan» series and «Shoqan» (Shoqan Walikanov, a prominent Kazakh scholar, ethnographer) of «Portraits on Banknotes» series with face values of KZT500 and KZT50, respectively.