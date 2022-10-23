Go to the main site
    October 23. Today's Birthdays

    23 October 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of October.

    NAME


    Manshuk Mametova (1922-1943) – machine gunner of the 100th Rifle Brigade in the 21st Guards Rifle Division of the 3rd Shock Army on the Kalinin Front during the Second World War, Guard’s Sergeant Major, first Kazakh woman to receive the title Hero of the Soviet Union.

    She was born in the village of Zhaskus, Urdinsk district, Uralsk region, Kazakhstan.

    In 1942 she finished two courses of the Alma-Ata Medical Institute and joined the Army voluntarily.

    The Kalininsk Front troops including Manshuk Mametova fought for the liberation of the city of Nebel, Pskovsk region, on October 15, 1943.

