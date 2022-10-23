Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline
October 23. Today's Birthdays
23 October 2022, 08:00

October 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of October.

NAME


Manshuk Mametova (1922-1943) – machine gunner of the 100th Rifle Brigade in the 21st Guards Rifle Division of the 3rd Shock Army on the Kalinin Front during the Second World War, Guard’s Sergeant Major, first Kazakh woman to receive the title Hero of the Soviet Union.

She was born in the village of Zhaskus, Urdinsk district, Uralsk region, Kazakhstan.

In 1942 she finished two courses of the Alma-Ata Medical Institute and joined the Army voluntarily.

The Kalininsk Front troops including Manshuk Mametova fought for the liberation of the city of Nebel, Pskovsk region, on October 15, 1943.


Related news
November 7. Today's Birthdays
November 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 6. Today's Birthdays
Read also
November 11. Today's Birthdays
November 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 10. Today's Birthdays
November 9. Today's Birthdays
November 8. Today's Birthdays
November 7. Today's Birthdays
November 6. Today's Birthdays
November 5. Today's Birthdays
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive