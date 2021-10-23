October 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of October.

NAMES

Manshuk Mametova (1922-1943) – a machine gunner of the 100th Rifle Brigade in the 21st Guards Rifle Division of the 3rd Shock Army on the Kalinin Front during the Second World War, Guard’s Sergeant Major, first Kazakh woman to receive the title Hero of the Soviet Union.

She was born in the village of Zhaskus, Urdinsk district, Uralsk region, Kazakhstan.

In 1942 she finished two courses of the Alma-Ata Medical Institute and joined the Army voluntarily.

The Kalininsk Front troops including Manshuk Mametova fought for the liberation of the city of Nebel, Pskovsk region, on October 15, 1943.

Askar Mamin (1965) – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tselinograd, he graduated from the Tselinograd Engineering Construction Institute, National Economy Academy under the Russian Government.

Between 1991 and 1993 he was Deputy Director General of the Union of Innovative Enterprises of Kazakhstan. In 1996 and 2000 he was the first Deputy Mayor of Akmola city.

From 2000 to 2002 he acted as Vice Minister of Transport and Communication of Kazakhstan.

In 2003 and 2004 he was the First Vice Minister of Industry and Trade of Kazakhstan. In 2005 and 2006 he served as Minister of Transport and Communication of Kazakhstan. Between 2006 and 2008 he was Mayor of Astana city. Until 2016 he acted as President of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company. Between 2016 and 209 he was First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed as then Kazakh Prime Minister in February 2019.



