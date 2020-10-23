October 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of October.

Manshul Mametova (1922-1943) – a machine gunner of the 100th Separate Rifle Brigade of the 3rd Shock Army of the Kalininsk front, guard, staff sergeant, the first Kazakh woman to be awarded the Hero of the Soviet Union title.

She was born in the village of Zhaskus, Urdinsk district, Uralsk region. She graduated from the Medical Worker’s Faculty, worked at the Secretariat of the Council of People’s Commissars of the Kazakh SSR. In 1942 after completing two courses at the Alma-Ata Medical University she joined the Red Army as a military clerk to later be a field hospital nurse. She at last made her transferred to the Rifle Brigade.

On October 15, 1943 the Army of the Kalininsk front with Manshuk Mametova among them fought in the liberation of the city of Nevel, Pskovsk region. She was buried in the city of Nevel.

Askar Mamin (born in 1965) – the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in the city of Tselinograd nor Nur-Sultan, he graduated from the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute to be a construction engineer in 1987, the Academy of National Economy under the Russian Government to be an economist in 2003.

His career began as an ironworker, master at Tselintyazhstroi in 1987. In the period from 1988 to 1991, he served in the administration of the internal affairs bodies of the Tselinograd Regional Executive Committee. Between 1991 and 1993, he acted as a director-general of the Union of Innovative Enterprises of Kazakhstan.

From 1996 to 2000, he served as a first deputy mayor of the city of Akmola now Nur-Sultan. Between 2000 and 2002, he served as a vice-minister of transport and communication of Kazakhstan. In 2000 and 2001, he acted as a chairman of the Road Committee of the Ministry of Transport and Communication of Kazakhstan.

In 2006 and 2008, he served as a mayor of Astana now Nur-Sultan. Between 2016 and 2019, he acted as a first deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan.

He has been the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan since February 2019.

Yesset Baiken (born in 1986) – the governor of Saryarka district of the city of Nur-Sultan.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University, majoring in jurisprudence in 2008, the Buketov Karaganda State University, where he studied economics in 2010.

His professional career began as a leading specialist of the economics and budget planning department of Astana city in 2008. Between 2010 and 2013, he worked as a chief specialist of the social and cultural department of the Astana Mayor’s Apparatus. In 2016 and 2017, he served as an expert of the Presidential Administration’s Secretariat. Between 2019 and 2020, he headed the Nur-Sultan Mayor’s Apparatus.



