Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    October 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    23 October 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 23rd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 23.

    EVENTS

    1995 – The republican media holding Khabar Agency JSC is established in Kazakhstan.

    2013 – Kazinform News Agency and Tianshannet, one of the leading and largest online news centers in Xinjiang, sign a cooperation agreement in Urumqi.

    2016 – The traditional symbol of the World Mining Congress - Oil Lamp and the right to hold the World Mining Congress to Kazakhstan is passed to Kazakhstan at the solemn ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    2017 – Taraz native Omirali Nyshan becomes a two-time world champion at the 7th World Parataekwondo Championships in London (Great Britain).

    2018 – Almaty becomes the first city in Kazakhstan to join the Healthy Cities International Organization.

    2018 – Kazakhstan’s chess players win four medals at the 2018 World Youth Chess Championships in Greece.

    2020 – Monuments honoring the 175th anniversary of Kazakh poet and thinker Abai and the 1150th anniversary of scientist Abu Nasr al-Farabi are installed in Turkestan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    November 7. Today's Birthdays
    November 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    November 6. Today's Birthdays
    November 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital