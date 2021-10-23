October 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 23rd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 23.

DATES

World Snow Leopard Day

The World Snow Leopard Day was instituted at the First World Forum for the conservation of the endangered snow leopard by the countries committed to saving this elusive cat back in 2013 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The Bishkek Declaration for conservation of the snow leopard was inked by 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

EVENTS

1961 –Yermak settlement is granted the status of the town. Many years later, in 1993, the town is renamed into Aksu.

1995 – The republican media holding Khabar Agency JSC is established in Kazakhstan. Dariga Nazarbayeva is named its General Director. Today Khabar is a huge ‘media family’ comprising Khabar TV channel, Kazakh TV channel, Khabar 24 TV channel and El Arna TV channel.

2007 – Then-mayor of Grozny city Muslim Khuchiyev signs a decree to rename the Butyrin Street into the Nursultan Nazarbayev Street out of respect for the latter’s merits in strengthening fraternal ties between two nations.

2013 – Shymkent welcomes the exhibition dated to the 350th anniversary of the great Kazakh public figure Tole bi. The exhibition takes place at the South Kazakhstan regional museum.

2013 – Kazinform News Agency and Tianshannet, one of the leading and largest online news centers in Xinjiang, ink the cooperation agreement in Urumqi. Attending the signing ceremony are the authorities of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tianshannet management, reps of the leading mass media from Kazakhstan, China, Kuwait, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkey.

2014 – Ogluma myaktublar (‘Letters to son’) book by Kazakhstani scientist, member of the National Academy of Sciences, outstanding Kazakh turcologist and writer, Doctor of Science (Philology), recipient of the Kultegin prize, and holder of the Franz Kafka Prize under the UNESCO aegis Nemat Kelimbetov is published in Azerbaijan.

2015 – Baku hosts the 35th Session of the Interstate Council on Aviation and Airspace Use. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan is awarded in «For diplomatic and international and legal support of civil aviation» nomination given its active cooperation with international and regional partners in the sphere of civil aviation.

2016 – The traditional symbol of the World Mining Congress - Oil Lamp and the right to hold the World Mining Congress to Kazakhstan is transferred to Kazakhstan at the solemn ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2017 – Omirali Nyshan from Taraz becomes two-time world champion at the 7th World Parataekwondo Championships in London (Great Britain). The event brings together participants from 57 countries of the world. Kazakhstan is represented by four athletes from Taraz, Atyrau, Aktobe and Uralsk.

2018 – Almaty becomes the first city in Kazakhstan to join the Healthy Cities International Organization.

2018 – Kazakhstani chess players win four medals at the 2018 World Youth Chess Championships in Greece. The record number of participants – 651 chess players from 79 countries participate in the event.

2020 – Monuments in honor of the 175th anniversary of Kazakh poet and thinker Abai and the 1150th anniversary of scientist Abu Nasr al-Farabi are installed in Turkestan.

2020 – The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan issues collectors' coins JUBAN MOLDAGALIEV.100 JYL in the ‘Outstanding people an events’ series. The release is dated to the 100th anniversary of Kazakh poet Zhuban Moldagaliyev.