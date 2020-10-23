October 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 23rd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 23.

DATES

World Snow Leopard Day

This day was instituted back in 2013 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan at the First World Forum for the conservation of the endangered snow leopard by the countries committed to saving this elusive cat. The Bishkek Declaration for conservation of the snow leopard was signed by 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

EVENTS

1961 –Yermak settlement is granted the status of the city. In 1993, it is renamed into Aksu.

1995 – The biggest media holding Khabar Agency JSC is founded in Kazakhstan. Nowadays Khabar is a huge ‘media family’ comprising Khabar TV channel, Kazakh TV channel, Khabar 24 TV channel and EL ARNA TV channel.

2007 – Mayor of Grozny Muslim Khuchiyev signs a decree to renamed the Butyrin into the street of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev out of respect for the latter’s merits in strengthening fraternal ties between two nations.

2009 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the title of the Doctor Honoris Causa of the Istanbul Okan University. Nazarbayev is honored for his contribution to the development of friendship and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey and ensuring peace in the Eurasian region.

2013 – Shymkent hosts the exhibition dated to the 350th anniversary of the great Kazakh public figure Tole bi.

2013 – Kazinform News Agency and one of the leading and largest online news center in Xinjiang, Tianshannet, sign the cooperation agreement in Urumqi. Attending the signing ceremony are the authorities of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tianshannet management, reps of the leading mass media from Kazakhstan, China, Kuwait, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkey.

2014 – Ogluma myaktublar (Letters to son) book by honored academic figure of Kazakhstan, member of the National Academy of Sciences, outstanding Kazakh turcologist and writer, Doctor of Science (Philology), recipient of the Kultegin prize, and holder of the Franz Kafka Prize under the UNESCO aegis Nemat Kelimbetov is published in Azerbaijan.

2015 – Baku welcomes the 35th Session of the Interstate Council on Aviation and Airspace Use.

2016 – The solemn transfer of the traditional symbol of the World Mining Congress - Oil Lamp and the right to hold the World Mining Congress to Kazakhstan is held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2017 – Omirali Nyshan from Taraz becomes two-time world champion at the 7th World Parataekwondo Championships in London. The event brings together participants from 57 countries of the world.

2018 – Almaty joins the Healthy Cities International Organization.

2018 – Kazakhstani chess players collect four medals at the 2018 World Youth Chess Championships in Greece. The event brings together the record number of participants – 651 chess players from 79 countries.

2019 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev becomes the Honorary Doctor of Japan’s Tsukuba University. The Tsukuba University is founded in Tokyo in 1872 as the country’s first higher education institution.