October 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 23rd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 23.

1995 – The biggest media holding Khabar Agency JSC is founded in Kazakhstan.

2009 – President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the title of the Doctor Honoris Causa of the Istanbul Okan University.

2013 – The exhibition dated to the 350th anniversary of the great Kazakh public figure Tole bi opens in Shymkent.

2015 – Baku hosts the 35th Session of the Interstate Council on Aviation and Airspace Use.

2016 – The solemn transfer of the traditional symbol of the World Mining Congress - Oil Lamp and the right to hold the World Mining Congress to Kazakhstan takes place in Rio de Janeiro.

2018 – Almaty joins the Healthy Cities International Organization.

2018 – Kazakhstan wins four medals at the World Youth Chess Championships.