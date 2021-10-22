October 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of October.

NAMES

Akyn Omar SHORAYAKULY (1878-1924) was born in the territory of present-day Kyzylorda region. He was very popular among ordinary people thanks to his witty and spot-on songs and poems. He was an active participant of the 1917 October Revolution. He died in 1924 after grave illness.

Soviet and Kazakh writer, public figure, member of the USSR and Kazakhstan Writers Unionwas born in 1924 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Gorky Literary Institute in Moscow. He has been publishing his works since 1949. He is also renowned for his translations into Kazakh of creative works by Andrey Chekhov, Maxim Gorky and many others.

Kazakhstani political figurewas born in 1961 in Kokshetau region. He is a graduate of the Omsk State University and the Institute of Business and Business Administration. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, in 1999 and remained there until 2016.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Moroccowas born in 1968 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Almaty Pedagogic Institute of Foreign Languages and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. For many years Ms Sailaukyzy worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She was appointed to her recent post in March 2021.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7convocation and member of the Committee for issues of ecology and nature managementwas born in 1989 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Abdukarimov Kyzylorda Agrot-Technical College and the Tynyshbayev Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.