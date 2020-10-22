October 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of October.

Omar Shorayakuly (1878-1924) – a singing improviser. Born in Karmakchinsk district of Kyzylorda region. His songs praising humanism, love for labor, are popular with the people.

Abdizhamil Nurpeisov (born in 1924) – a Soviet and Kazakh writer, public figure, publicist, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Writers of the USSR and Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Gorky Literature Institute in Moscow.

His career began as an editor-in-chief on Zhuldyz magazine. He also served as the president of Kazakhstan’s PEN-club between 1992 and 2000. He also worked as the Chairman of the Editorial Board of Tan-Sholpan magazine. Throughout his creative life, he penned several books.

Romin Madinov (born in 1961) – a Kazakh political figure.

Born in Kokchetav region, he graduated from the Omsk State University in 1988, majoring in law, the Institute of Business and Business Administration in 2006.

Between 1997 and 1999, he acted as an advisor to the Kazakh PM. In 1999 and 2004, he served as a deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 2nd convocation, member of the Committee on Agriculture, head of the fraction of the Agrarian Party of Kazakhstan in the Kazakh Parliament. From 2012 to 2016, he acted as the Chairman of the Committee on Agriculture.

Gennady Shipovskikh (born in 1989) – the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation, member of the Committee on Ecology and Environment.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Isatay Abdukarimov Kyzylorda Agro-technical College in 2014, and the Tynyshbayev Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communication.

His has been serving in his current post since March 2016.



