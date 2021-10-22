October 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 22nd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 22.

DATES

Fechner Day is an annual informal observance celebrated by psychophysicists across the world. It is dedicated to the German philosopher, physicist, and psychologist Gustav Fechner who is credited with founding psychophysics, the study of the relation between physical stimuli and sensations.

EVENTS

1915 – The Semipalatinsk Railway Station is opened.

1933 – The Agreement on friendly relations and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia is signed in Ulan Bator.

1997 – The special anniversary session of the General Assembly of the United Nations takes place in New York, where former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev delivered a speech on the UN’s prospects and tasks for the next decades.

2003 – By presidential order the initiative of the leading scholars of Kazakhstan on the establishment of the Public Association National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan is approved.

2009 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is given Turkey’s Top State Award.

2010 – Kazpost joins PostEurop, the association of European public postal operators.

2014 – Astana city enters the list of 21 intellectual cities of the world by the Intelligent Community Forum.

2018 – The team from Kazakhstan wins the Nasa Space Apps challenge in the U.S.

2019 – The short film Dombyra by Ramazan Khaliolla wins the Best Film Prize at the 8th Delhi Shorts International Film Festival.



