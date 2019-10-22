October 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 22nd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 22.

1993 – Kazakhstan and Mongolia sign an agreement on friendly relationship and cooperation. The document is signed in the city of Ulaanbaatar.

1997 - On the very first day of the 50th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nazarbayev makes a keynote speech on the organization's prospects and goals for the coming decade.

2003 - Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to approve the initiative of Kazakhstan's leading scientists to establish the non-governmental association of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2004 - The book «Nazir Tyuryakulov - USSR Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia» is published in the capital of Saudi Arabia - Riyadh. The book is written in Arabic, it includes diaries, letters and reports of N. Tyuryakulov. From 1928 to 1932 N. Tyuryakulov was the diplomatic agent and consul general of the USSR in Saudi Arabia, from 1932 to 1936 he held the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Soviet Union in this country.

2009 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the highest state decoration of Turkey. Then-Turkish President Abdullah Gül bestowed high praise upon Nursultan Nazarbayev for his contribution to the development of bilateral relations, as well as to the development of the Turkic world.

2010 - Kazpost JSC becomes part of the Association of National Postal Operators of Europe (PostEurop) which is one of the most powerful and influential organizations in Central and Eastern Europe.

2010 – Residents of Astana are presented with a photo exhibition of the German Archaeological Institute. Over the years the institute has been conducting archaeological excavations in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The exhibition showcased the artifacts from the necropolis «Kyryk-Oba II» located on the territory of the West Kazakhstan region.

2014 - The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) names Astana one of the Smart21 communities.

2017 - The Polish Post issues 120,000 stamps dedicated to the Astana Expo-2017. The stamp depicts Baiterek as a symbol of modern Kazakhstan.

2018 – A team from Kazakhstan wins the Nasa Space Apps challenge competition in the United States. The work of our compatriots was rated in the category «The best use of hardware».