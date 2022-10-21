Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 21. Today's Birthdays
21 October 2022, 08:00

October 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of October.

Edgard Votsalevskiy (1935-2012) – Soviet and Kazakh scholar, outstanding worker of science in geology, oil and gas, laureate of the Republic of Kazakhstan State Prize.

Zhannat Yertlessova (1956) – Chairperson of the Management Board of the Republic of Kazakhstan Taxpayers Association.

Daniyar Zhanaliyev (1975) – Chairman of the State Revenues Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.


