October 21. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 October 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of October.

NAMES

photo

Edgard Votsalevskiy (1935-2012) - Soviet and Kazakh great researcher, eminent oil and gas geologist, winner of the Kazakh State Prize.

Born in Chitinsk region, Russia, he graduated from the Geological Department of the Grozny Order of the Red Banner of Labor Oil Institute.

He is one pf the authors of Kazakhstan’s Oil Act and was member of the State Commission on Mineral Reserves of the Expert Council of the State Attestation Commission of Kazakhstan. He was recognized as a discoverer of Kalkamas, Zaburunye, and Karachaganak deposits.

photo

Zhannat Yertlesova (1956) – Chair of the Governing Council of the Association of Tax Payers of Kazakhstan,

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.





photo

Mukhtar Yerkinbekov (1964) – judge of the Kyzylorda Regional Court.

Born in Kzyl-Ordinsk region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He took up his recent post in July 2021.



photo

Daniyar Zhanalinov (1975) – Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata region, he graduated from the Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communication.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2021.


