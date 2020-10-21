October 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of October.

Edgard Votsalyevskiy (1935-2012) – a Soviet and Kazakh research associate, eminent worker of science in geology, oil and gas, laureate of the State Award of Kazakhstan. Born in Chitinsk oblast (Russia), he graduated from the geological faculty of the Groznensk Order of the Red Banner of Labor of the Petroleum Institute, Geology and Oil and Gas Explaration.

He served as a senior geologist, deputy director-general at Kazneftegasgeologiya, Guryevneftegazgeologiya, chief research associate of the oil and gas laboratory at the Satpayev Institute if Geological Sciences.

He is one of the authors of Kazakhstan’s Law on oil and a member of the State Commission on Reserves, Expert Council of the State Review Board of Kazakhstan.

– the chairwoman of the Governing Council of the Association of Taxpayers of Kazakhstan. Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in math in 1978.

Between 1993 and 1995, she served as the first deputy minister of economy of Kazakhstan. In 1995, and between 1997 and 1999, she headed the Center for Economic Reforms under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Government. She also served as Vice –President of Kazakhtelecom, deputy head of the Presidential Administration, deputy minister of defense of Kazakhstan.

From 2004 to 2005, she worked as a director for corporate development at KazMunayGas. Between 2005 and 2007, she acted as the chairwoman of the Governing Council of the Association of Taxpayers of Kazakhstan.

– the chairman of the Kyzylorda city court. Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, where he studied law in 1991.

He took up his current post in June 2017.