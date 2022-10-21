Go to the main site
    October 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    21 October 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 21st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 21.

    EVENTS

    1868 – Akmola region is established.

    1930 – The Kazakh National Agrarian University is set up.

    1996 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Tashkent to take part in the meting of the Heads of the Turkic speaking states.

    2004 –Kazinform JSC issues the book «Tselina: yesterday, today, tomorrow» on the occasion of 50 years since the beginning of development of virgin and unused lands.

    2009 – The first wind atlas of Kazakhstan is created.

    2011 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, former President of Kyrgyzstan Roza Otunbayeva and ex-Deputy Prime Minister of Turkiye Bekir Bozdağ gather at the Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic speaking countries, which resulted in the adoption of the Declaration.

    2020 – The first meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms takes place under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Akorda Presidential Palace.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

