Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline
October 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
21 October 2022, 07:00

October 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 21st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 21.

EVENTS

1868 – Akmola region is established.

1930 – The Kazakh National Agrarian University is set up.

1996 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Tashkent to take part in the meting of the Heads of the Turkic speaking states.

2004 –Kazinform JSC issues the book «Tselina: yesterday, today, tomorrow» on the occasion of 50 years since the beginning of development of virgin and unused lands.

2009 – The first wind atlas of Kazakhstan is created.

2011 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, former President of Kyrgyzstan Roza Otunbayeva and ex-Deputy Prime Minister of Turkiye Bekir Bozdağ gather at the Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic speaking countries, which resulted in the adoption of the Declaration.

2020 – The first meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms takes place under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Akorda Presidential Palace.


Related news
November 7. Today's Birthdays
November 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 6. Today's Birthdays
Read also
Iran Book Week; time to accompany the kindest friend
II Central Asia -China Forum kicks off in Beijing
November 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
41st edition of Sharjah International Book Fair kicks off
5th CIIE attracts 145 countries, regions, int'l organizations
November 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Demand for e-books grows three-fold during pandemic: 12th SIBF Publishers Conference
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive