October 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 21st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 21.

EVENTS

1868 – Akmola region is founded. It is comprised of Kokshetau, Atbasar and Akmola districts.

1930 – The Kazakh National Agrarian University is established by merger of the Almaty Zoo and Veterinary Institute and the Kazakh Agricultural Institute.

1996 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Tashkent to take part in the summit of the heads of the Turkic-Speaking States and ink the Tashkent Declaration. The heads of state also make a decision to create the Secretariat of the meetings of leaders of Turkic-Speaking States.

2004 – ‘Kazinform’ News Agency JSC publishes the book ‘Breaking ground: yesterday, today, tomorrow’ dated to the 50th anniversary since the virgin and fallow lands reclamation.

2005 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev holds a meeting with foreign ambassadors accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan for the first time in the new presidential residence Akorda. Elbasy thanks foreign diplomats for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and their countries and organizations.

2009 – The first wind atlas of the Republic of Kazakhstan is created. It is an interactive map on the average wind speed in certain point.

2011 – A 14m monument to prominent scientist, public figure and statesman Kanysh Satbayev is unveiled in Karaganda city.

2011 – Presidents of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey meet at the first summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States and adopt the joint declaration.

2015 – The Kazyna ethnic-historical complex with the total area of over 75 ha is unveiled in Shymkent city.

2017 – The bronze busts of Tumanbai Moldagaliyev and Zhambyl Zhabayev are installed in the town of Issyk in Almaty region.

2020 – The Supreme Council for Reforms chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev convenes for its first meeting at the Akorda presidential residence.



