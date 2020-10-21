October 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 21st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 21.

EVENTS

1868 – The Akmola region is founded. It is comprised of Kokshetau, Atbasar and Akmola districts.

1930 – The Kazakh National Agrarian University is set up by merger of the Almaty Zoo and Veterinary Institute and the Kazakh Agricultural Institute.

1996 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Tashkent to attend the summit of the heads of the Turkic-Speaking States and sign the Tashkent Declaration.

2004 – Kazinform News Agency publishes the book Breaking ground: yesterday, today, tomorrow dated to the 50th anniversary since the virgin and fallow lands reclamation.

2005 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev hosts foreign ambassadors accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan for the first time in the new presidential residence Akorda.

2009 – The first wind atlas of Kazakhstan is created. It is an interactive map on the average wind speed in certain point.

2011 – A monument to prominent scientist, public figures and statesman Kanysh Satbayev is unveiled in Karaganda city.

2011 – Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Deputy PM of Turkey meet at the first summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States and adopt the joint declaration.

2015 –Shymkent unveils the Kazyna ethnic-historical complex stretching over 75 ha.

2017 – The bronze busts of Tumanbai Moldagaliyev and Zhambyl Zhabayev are unveiled in the town of Issyk in Almaty region