October 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 21st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 21.

EVENTS

1868 – The Akmola region is established.

1930 – The Kazakh National Agrarian University is founded.

1996 – The Kazakh President arrives in Tashkent to attend the summit of the Heads of the Turkic-speaking Countries.

2004 – Kazinform News Agency issues the book Breaking ground: yesterday, today, tomorrow dated to the 50th anniversary since the virgin and fallow lands reclamation.

2009 – The first wind atlas of Kazakhstan is created.

2011 – Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Deputy PM of Turkey meet at the first summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking Countries.

2015 –Shymkent unveils the Kazyna ethnic-historical complex stretching over 75 ha.