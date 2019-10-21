Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

October 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 October 2019, 07:00
October 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 21st of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 21.

EVENTS

1868 – The Akmola region is established.

1930 – The Kazakh National Agrarian University is founded.

1996 – The Kazakh President arrives in Tashkent to attend the summit of the Heads of the Turkic-speaking Countries.

2004 – Kazinform News Agency issues the book Breaking ground: yesterday, today, tomorrow dated to the 50th anniversary since the virgin and fallow lands reclamation.

2009 – The first wind atlas of Kazakhstan is created.

2011 – Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Deputy PM of Turkey meet at the first summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking Countries.

2015 –Shymkent unveils the Kazyna ethnic-historical complex stretching over 75 ha.

History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev