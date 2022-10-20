Go to the main site
    October 20. Today's Birthdays

    20 October 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of October.

    NAMES

    Nurgozha Oraz (1932-2016) – famous Kazakh writer and poet, journalist-publicist, merited figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kustanai region, he graduated from the Guryev Pedagogical College, Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Nurgozha Oraz authored over 40 books.

    Toksyn Kulybekov (1950-1998) – actor, honored artist of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty region, he was a graduate of the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory.

    Anatoly Khrapaty (1963-2008) – weightlifter, USSR master of sport, master of sport of international class, merited sport master in weightlifting.

    Born in Akmola region, he gradated from the Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture. He was the five-time world champion, Olympic Champion, silver medalist at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, multiple champion of Asian Games, winner of international tournaments, Weightlifting World and Europe Championships.

    Yeskendir Shynybayev (1978) – Chairman of the Specialized Administrative Court of Semey city.

    Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law University, Kazakh Humanitarian Juridical Innovative University.

    He took up his current post in May 2021.

    Berik Adamov (1983) – prosecutor of Almaty region.

    Born in Pavlodar region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, Innovative Eurasian University, Russian Academy of the Prosecutor General's Office.

    He was appointed to his current post in August 2022.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

