October 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of October.

NAMES

Well-known Kazakhstani writer, poet, journalist and publicist Nurgozha ORAZ (1932- 2016) was born in in Kostanay region. He was a graduate of the Guriyev teacher’s training institute and the Kirov Kazakh State University. He penned more than 40 books, worked for newspapers and was editor-in-chief of Saryarka magazine.

Kazakhstani actor, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Toksyn KULYBEKOV (1950-1998) was born in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory. Since 1984 and until the last day of his life he worked on Tamasha TV show.

Weightlifter, master of sport of USSR, international master of sport Anatoly KHRAPATY (1963-2008) was born in Akmola region. He was a graduate of the Kazakh Physical Culture Institute. He is a five-time world champion, gold medalist of the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, silver medalist of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. He also won many Asian, international, World, and European championships.

Chairman of the specialized examining court of Taraz city Zhambyl ZHUMABEKOV was born in 1969 in Taraz city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. He was appointed to the post in July 2019.

Secretary of the Nur Otan Party Arman KYRYKBAYEV was born in 1976 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan city). He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Throughout his professional career he served at the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan, worked for the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and was deputy akim (mayor) of Almaty city. He was appointed to the post in December 2019.

Chairman of the specialized administrative court of Semey city Yeskendir SHYNYBAYEV was born in 1978 in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University and the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law Innovative University. He was designated to his recent post in May 2021.

First Deputy Prosecutor of Almaty city Berik ADAMOV was born in 1983 in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh University of Humanities and Law, the Innovative Eurasian University, and the Academy of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation. He was appointed to the post in April 2019.

Deputy Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gani MURATOV was born in 1987 in South Kazakhstan (now – Turkestan region). He is a graduate of the Birzhan Musical College and the Kazakh National University of Arts. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2021.

