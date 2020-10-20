October 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of October.

NAMES

Well-known Kazakhstani writer and poet, journalist, and publicist Nurgozha ORAZ was born in 1932 in Kostanay region and passed away in 2016. He was a graduate of the Guriyev teacher’s training institute and the Kirov Kazakh State University. He penned more than 40 books.

Actor, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Toksyn KULYBEKOV was born in 1950 in Almaty region and passed away in 1998. He graduated from the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory. Since 1984 and until the last day of his life he worked on Tamasha TV show.

Weightlifter, master of sport of USSR, international master of sport Anatoly KHRAPATY was born in Akmola region in 1963 and passed away in 2008. He was a graduate of the Kazakh physical culture institute. He is a five-time world champion, golden medalist of the Seoul Olympic Games, silver medalist of the Atlanta Olympic Games. He also won many Asian, international, World, and European athletic events.

Head of YEssbulatov Almaty Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Omerbai SMAILOV was born in 1965 in Semipalatinsk region. He took up his recent post in 2019.

Secretary of the Nur Otan Party Arman KYRYKBAYEV was born in 1976 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan). He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to the post in December 2019.

First Deputy Prosecutor of Almaty city Berik ADAMOV was born in 1983 in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh University of Humanities and Law, the Innovative Eurasian University, and the Academy of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation. He was appointed to the post in April 2019.

