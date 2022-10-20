20 October 2022, 07:00

October 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 20th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 20.

DATES

The World Statistics Day (WSD) is observed annually on October 20 to raise awareness of the many achievements of official statistics premised on the core values of service, professionalism and integrity.

The International Day of the Air Traffic Controller, celebrated October 20th each year, marks the anniversary of IFATCA (International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations), which was founded on the 20th October 1961. The day also celebrates all the men and women around the world who work to help make air travel the safest possible mode of transport.

The International Chefs Day is celebrated each year on October 20. This day is focused on educating kids around the world about the importance of eating healthy, promote the career of chefs and help change their local communities.

EVENTS

1933 – The Kirov Kazakh National University is founded.

1995 – The Kazakh Presidential Administration is established.

1995 – The Kazakh Embassy is opened in London after the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the UK.

1997 – The presidential decree declaring the city of Akmola the Kazakh capital is issued.

2009 – The solemn ceremony of opening the architectural and sculptural complex Kazakh Eli takes place in Astana city.

2011 – The intergovernmental agreement between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan on maritime merchant shipping is signed as part of the official visit of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan.

2014 – UN Permanent Representatives of Kazakhstan and Mauritius Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Milan Jaya Nyamrajsingh Meetarbhan sign the joint communique establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

2015 – The new building of the Embassy of Kuwait in Kazakhstan is opened in Astana city.

2021 – The Oral International Airport in Uralsk city is renamed after Hero of the Soviet Union Manshuk Mametova.