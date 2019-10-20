Go to the main site
    October 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    20 October 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 20th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 20.

    EVENTS

    1933 – The Kirov Kazakh National University is established. Since 1991 it is named after Al Farabi.

    1995 – The Administration of the President of Kazakhstan is founded.

    1995 – The Kazakh Embassy opens in London as Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland established diplomatic relations.

    1997 – The Kazakh President decreed to declare Akmola city the capital of Kazakhstan.

    2009 – The Kazakh Yeli complex unveils in Astana.

    2011 – Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan sign the marine merchant shipping agreement as part of the official visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan.

    History of Kazakhstan
