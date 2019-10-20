Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 October 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 20th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 20.

EVENTS

1933 – The Kirov Kazakh National University is established. Since 1991 it is named after Al Farabi.

1995 – The Administration of the President of Kazakhstan is founded.

1995 – The Kazakh Embassy opens in London as Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland established diplomatic relations.

1997 – The Kazakh President decreed to declare Akmola city the capital of Kazakhstan.

2009 – The Kazakh Yeli complex unveils in Astana.

2011 – Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan sign the marine merchant shipping agreement as part of the official visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan.

