October 2. Today's Birthdays

(1923-1986) is a well-known Kazakhstani writer and journalist.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career Kemel Tokayev worked at numerous newspapers and published many novels and stories.













(1944) is a Kazakh basketball player, the first ethnic Kazakh to become an Olympic champion, winner of 1972 Summer Olympic Games, bronze medalist of 1976 Olympic Games, and Master of Sports of the USSR.

Born in 1944 in South Kazakhstan region.













(1948) is a Kazakh actor, theatrical director, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Chairman of the Theatrical Figures’ Union of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1948 in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Almaty State Institute of Arts. Afterwards he joined the troupe of the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater and played numerous roles there.





(1955) is an artist, full-fledged member of Kyrgyzstan Arts Academy (1998), full-fledged member of the Kazakhstan Arts Academy, honored member of the Russian Imperial Academy of Arts (2001); member of Masaryk Academy of Arts (Prague, the Czech Republic, 2002).

Born in 1955 in South Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Teachers’ Training Institute.









(1963) is a Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1963 in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Konev Alma-Ata Higher All-Troops Command College, Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Military Academy of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Russia.

He was appointed to his recent post in November 2020.